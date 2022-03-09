Bah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bah Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rani Pakshalika Singh. The Bah seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bah Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 16,56,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijendra Singh IND 0 8th Pass 67 Rs 23,23,102 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushal Kishor IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 6,21,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhusudan Sharma SP 5 8th Pass 53 Rs 24,23,56,401 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 5,78,15,449 ~ 5 Crore+ Manoj Dixit INC 4 Graduate 51 Rs 44,76,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 4,28,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Kumar Karauria AAP 0 Others 29 Rs 7,64,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 5,74,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nitin Verma BSP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 2,08,09,884 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 83,57,334 ~ 83 Lacs+ Rambaran IND 0 Literate 54 Rs 14,62,686 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Pakshalika Singh BJP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 58,48,50,043 ~ 58 Crore+ / Rs 29,85,069 ~ 29 Lacs+ Sarvesh Kumar Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 11,07,907 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 45,200 ~ 45 Thou+ Styendra Baghel Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Illiterate 31 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhram IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 34,26,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 12,86,200 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bah Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 14,79,81,775 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 36,73,027 ~ 36 Lacs+ Amar Chandra INC 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 12,71,06,245 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganeshilal RAJUP 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 5,24,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Singh Verma IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Madhusudan Sharma BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 8,61,50,233 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,82,63,710 ~ 1 Crore+ Ram Singh IND 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 17,74,400 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunder Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 29,58,500 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 63,000 ~ 63 Thou+ Suresh IND 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 17,98,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vachchanlal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Singh IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 1,04,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar JKP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vrajendra Singh IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 25,28,463 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

