Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Baghpat Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yogesh Dhama. The Baghpat seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

baghpat Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,07,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Arun Kasana BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,83,87,326 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Maharaj Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 75,75,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Ahmed Hameed RLD 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 13,53,40,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,88,43,901 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,02,542 ~ 23 Lacs+ Parmod Kumar Goswami Secular Inqlab Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rasid Peace Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 28,67,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 21,05,28,303 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 2,84,52,700 ~ 2 Crore+ Vinay Kasana IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 71,79,212 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar Indian Nationalist Alliance Party (India) 0 Graduate 27 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Dhama BJP 3 Graduate 46 Rs 21,05,28,303 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 2,84,52,700 ~ 2 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

baghpat Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hemlata Chaudhary BSP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 20,76,38,911 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan RLNP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,62,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irshad IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kawkab Hameed Kahan RLD 0 Graduate 58 Rs 11,79,98,965 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 9,78,254 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mehraj ASP 0 Literate 40 Rs 21,600 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandlal JD(U) 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 1,61,29,937 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,19,343 ~ 3 Lacs+ Neeraj BJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rashid RLM 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 7,41,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 5,24,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sahab Singh SP 1 Post Graduate 65 Rs 4,07,68,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Satvir NYP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita BhVSP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 5,90,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

