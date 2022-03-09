Badrinath (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Badrinath (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Badrinath Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahendra Prasad. The Badrinath seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

badrinath Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwati Prasad Mandoli AAP 6 Graduate 32 Rs 1,33,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijmohan Singh (Beeru Sajwan) UKD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 34,06,183 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 8,87,717 ~ 8 Lacs+ Dheerendra Pal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 25,53,764 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 7,47,920 ~ 7 Lacs+ Mahendra Bhatt BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,27,73,693 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,35,109 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mukesh Lal Koshwal BSP 0 Literate 67 Rs 6,49,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukund Singh IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 14,85,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 3,62,270 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pushkar Lal Baichhwal Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,10,96,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,00,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh Bhandari INC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 98,08,768 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shailendra Prakash Singh IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 26,96,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 12,40,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vinod Joshi CPI 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,66,96,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+

badrinath Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahendra Prasad BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 34,05,558 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Bharat Singh CPI 0 Graduate 55 Rs 54,34,530 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Devendra Singh UKD 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 8,52,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kirat Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 22,70,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Laxmi Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 93,300 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Miss Aruna IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,100 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Lal Koshwal BSP 0 Literate 62 Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 84,58,838 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 16,61,458 ~ 16 Lacs+ Vinod Foniya IND 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,40,96,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,31,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Badrinath candidate of from Rajendra Singh Uttarakhand. Badrinath Election Result 2012

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

