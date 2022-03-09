scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Badlapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Badlapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Badlapur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Badlapur |
March 9, 2022 7:42:22 pm
Badlapur Election Result, Badlapur Election Result 2022, Badlapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Badlapur Election Results 2022

Badlapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Badlapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ramesh. The Badlapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Badlapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

badlapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Anil Kumar Singh Hum Sabki Party 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Arti Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,13,07,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Prasad Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 24,40,770 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj BSP 4 Doctorate 48 Rs 10,83,50,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+
Omprakash Baba Dubey SP 4 10th Pass 58 Rs 5,86,63,354 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,42,711 ~ 1 Crore+
Rahul Sharma AAP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,24,06,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,28,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Rajesh Vishwakarma Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 13,01,601 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Govind Singh SUCI(C) 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 36,30,535 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Chandra Mishra BJP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 2,42,20,176 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sabhajeet IND 2 Post Graduate 59 Rs 20,52,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Seema Jaiswal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Literate 37 Rs 20,51,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Subedar Gautam Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,01,45,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sumit Singh Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 59,500 ~ 59 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushma Mishra Bhartiya Dharmanirpeksha Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 86,39,583 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Badlapur candidate of from Ramesh Uttar Pradesh.

Badlapur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Ramesh
BJP

badlapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ramesh BJP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 46,01,808 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Hum Sabki Party 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 25,40,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anjana Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Arvind Kumar Shukla Bhartiya Nav Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 8,55,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashfaq Lok Dal 0 Not Given 48 Rs 10,05,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Jai Narayan SUCI(C) 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 38,35,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalji Yadava BSP 2 Post Graduate 57 Rs 2,57,67,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+
Md.kasim National Democratic Peoples Front 0 Graduate 27 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mrigendra Singh RLD 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 2,85,78,125 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Om Prakash Dubey SP 2 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,74,39,494 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 90,88,733 ~ 90 Lacs+
Paritosh SHS 0 Not Given 36 Rs 71,02,522 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sabhapati Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 11 12th Pass 44 Rs 49,98,953 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh IND 1 Graduate 36 Rs 25,95,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Badlapur candidate of from Om Prakash Uttar Pradesh.

Badlapur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Om Prakash
SP

badlapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Om Prakash SP 2 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,77,07,636 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 79,01,734 ~ 79 Lacs+
Anil IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 18,85,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Asfaq AITC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 10,69,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashok Kumar Singh AD 0 Graduate 53 Rs 4,74,02,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Chhotelal RUC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 29,37,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Islam IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,96,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Prakash EKSP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jaidev Tiwari NCP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 19,69,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Lalji Yadav BSP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 34,09,854 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,57,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Maheshwar Das IND 0 Illiterate 26 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Parasnath JD(U) 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 28,80,500 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pramod Kumar SUCI 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,35,61,202 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Radheshaym PMSP 0 Literate 56 Rs 14,81,231 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramapati IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 9,99,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravindra Pratap IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,35,645 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh LJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,45,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyaprakash RLM 0 Graduate 38 Rs 6,92,297 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vakeel Sharma IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinay BJP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 4,88,35,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vivek Kumar Singh INC 0 Graduate 33 Rs 56,86,500 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Badlapur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Badlapur Assembly is also given here.

