Badlapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Badlapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Badlapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ramesh. The Badlapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Badlapur candidate of from Om Prakash Uttar Pradesh. Badlapur Election Result 2012

badlapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Om Prakash SP 2 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,77,07,636 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 79,01,734 ~ 79 Lacs+ Anil IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 18,85,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Asfaq AITC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 10,69,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Singh AD 0 Graduate 53 Rs 4,74,02,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal RUC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 29,37,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Islam IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,96,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash EKSP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaidev Tiwari NCP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 19,69,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Lalji Yadav BSP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 34,09,854 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,57,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Maheshwar Das IND 0 Illiterate 26 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parasnath JD(U) 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 28,80,500 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar SUCI 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,35,61,202 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Radheshaym PMSP 0 Literate 56 Rs 14,81,231 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramapati IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 9,99,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Pratap IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,35,645 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh LJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,45,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyaprakash RLM 0 Graduate 38 Rs 6,92,297 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vakeel Sharma IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay BJP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 4,88,35,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Kumar Singh INC 0 Graduate 33 Rs 56,86,500 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

