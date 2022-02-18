‘Bade miyan’, ‘chhote miyan’ using religion for political gains: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

During a roadshow to campaign for Congress candidates from Ludhiana – Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Surinder Dawar, Rakesh Pandey and Sanjay Talwar – AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were “bade miyan” and “chhote miyan” and said their governance is only visible in advertisements. She also accused the BJP and the AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains. “Modiji’s governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise.”

Addressing the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” rally of the Congress in Pathankot, she said that poor people, small traders and small entrepreneurs in the country are facing several difficulties. She claimed that Rs 2,000 crore is being spent on publicity.

Taking on the BJP and the AAP, she said “both use religion, sentiments to do politics. They are not doing development. “Both are the products of RSS. While one was born in RSS, the other is the creation of Anna Hazare movement that was sponsored by the RSS. One brings in the farm laws while the other was the first to notify them,” Priyanka said. She said that the performance of the 111 days of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was far better than the seven years of Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Priyanka said that she is married into a Punjabi family and knows what Punjabiyat means. “When I heard Modi and Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment. Those who talk about Punjab and Punjabiyat before you, one of them has bowed before his billionaire friends and the other one is Kejriwal. For politics and power, he can bow before anyone,” she said.

The Congress leader said that when farmers were protesting against the three farm laws for over a year at Delhi’s borders, Modi had time for foreign tours but could not travel a few kilometres to listen to their concerns. “The PM came to Pathankot on Wednesday for campaigning, but when farmers were protesting against the farm laws, he could not travel a few km from his house to meet them. They were made to sit on the road for a year. He toured the US, Canada and other countries, bought two planes for Rs 16,000 crore for himself, but the outstanding arrears of Rs 14,000 crore of the sugarcane farmers of the country were not paid,” she said, adding that the BJP was terming farmers as “terrorists”, which was unacceptable as the farmers are the food producers and they deserve to be respected.

“On the other hand, Kejriwal is shaking hands with the radicals to come to power in Punjab, which points towards their mentality,” she said, adding that both Modi and Kejriwal wants to come to power in Punjab using unfair means. She said that Congress was the only party that can offer stability in Punjab.