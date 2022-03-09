Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Badaun Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahesh Chandra Gupta. The Badaun seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Badaun ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

badaun Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hem Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 27,54,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra Gupta BJP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 5,42,73,463 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 28,87,978 ~ 28 Lacs+ Nandram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 51 Rs 3,55,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rais Ahmad SP 1 Graduate 60 Rs 73,02,21,928 ~ 73 Crore+ / Rs 6,73,39,542 ~ 6 Crore+ Rajesh Kumar Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 16,74,81,943 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,68,03,868 ~ 1 Crore+ Rajni Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 79,53,705 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 17,46,063 ~ 17 Lacs+ Usaman Gaddi VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 4 Illiterate 42 Rs 21,64,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Badaun candidate of from Mahesh Chandra Gupta Uttar Pradesh. Badaun Election Result 2017

badaun Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahesh Chandra Gupta BJP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 2,90,40,728 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,69,161 ~ 10 Lacs+ Abid Raza Khan SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 5,97,78,561 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 11,24,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Abinav Raj IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjeet Singh Bhartiya Bhaichara Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Prakash Gupta IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,42,95,856 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,46,011 ~ 9 Lacs+ Harindra Singh Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 50,73,210 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khalid Pervaiz All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,29,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,01,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Krishan Pal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 5th Pass 61 Rs 54,82,500 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mahesh Kumar Shrivastav Kalyankari Jantantrik Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Muzaffar Ali Khan IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 16,13,358 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sewak Singh SHS 0 Graduate 62 Rs 3,40,94,708 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 27,30,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Sachin Pathak Prajashakti Party Samdarshi 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 3,21,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Badaun candidate of from Abid Raja Khan Uttar Pradesh. Badaun Election Result 2012

badaun Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abid Raja Khan SP 2 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,68,12,470 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Arif Khan PECP 5 12th Pass 31 Rs 27,21,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar SSD 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Singh RLM 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 22,24,066 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Bhopendar Singh MD 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,33,61,389 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Fakhre Ahmad INC 4 Post Graduate 42 Rs 26,56,572 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 10,05,061 ~ 10 Lacs+ Girish Singh Patel IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 34,60,500 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokpal Singh CPI 0 Graduate Professional 84 Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhvi Sahu JKP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 84,11,359 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra Gupta BJP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 2,04,79,877 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 47,30,836 ~ 47 Lacs+ Ram Sewak Singh BSP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 3,37,04,412 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,91,805 ~ 4 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar IJP 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usman Gaddi RLNP 2 10th Pass 32 Rs 7,91,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 45,47,040 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Badaun Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Badaun Assembly is also given here..