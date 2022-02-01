Badal Sr files nomination, breaks Achuthanandan’s record

Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal (94) became the country’s oldest candidate to fight elections as he filed his nomination papers from Lambi on Monday. His son and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal filed his nomination papers from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Fazilka district.

Badal Sr said, “I find no competition before me. No doubt there are candidates in fray, Par mera kisse naal koi muqabla nahi (but I have no worthy competitor). The people of the area have made my campaign their campaign and already informed me that they will ensure a thumping victory for the SAD from Lambi”.

Badal, a five-time chief minister, completed the paperwork before the returning officer of Malout in Muktsar district, officials said. With this, he broke former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan’s record of being the oldest candidate in the fray – the CPI(M) leader was 92 years old when he fought the Assembly polls in 2016. This is his thirteenth election.

The 11-time MLA has been ruling Lambi since 1997. It was the five time CM’s first public appearance after recovering from Covid.

As per his poll affidavit, He has shown Badal has assets worth Rs 15.11 crore and liabilities, including bank loans, of Rs 2.74 crore.

Badal said he owns a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh and has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Muktsar, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sirsa in Haryana. Badal, who holds Bachelor of Arts from FC College in Lahore, has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

Sukhbir, on the other hand, has shown total assets of Rs 202.61 crore with liabilities of Rs 56.69 crore.

Among other, he owns horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh, two weapons valued at Rs 3 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh, according to the affidavit. He does not have any car does have two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh in his name.

Having done matriculation from Lawrence school in Sanawar in 1980 and MBA from California State University in USA in 1987, Sukhbir too has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

Sukhbir, who is currently an MP from Ferozepur seat, pitted against two first timers fielded by BJP and AAP. Congress has given ticket to Mohan Singh Phalianwala, while SSM has fielded Surinder Dhandian.

Soon after filing nomination papers, Sukhbir left for Jaitu where he said that Congress’s gambit to revive its sinking ship in Malwa region by fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur would be a big flop as the entire scheduled caste community was aggrieved with the ruling party for scrapping and curtailing social welfare schemes.

“Channi did not utter a single word in favour of scheduled caste students whose scholarship was embezzled by former SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. He also did not raise his voice against the scrapping of lakhs of blue cards which entitle below poverty line families to subsidized ration. He did not even raise the old age pension or Shagun benefit to Rs 2100 and Rs 51,000 respectively as promised by the Congress government,” Sukhbir said.