Bad roads, travel time: Polling in Dombivli to ride on two major concerns

IN DOMBIVLI, packed roads and lack of infrastructure are major concerns for voters as polling day draws closer. “People spend most time travelling here. My aim is to reduce that,” said Ravindra Chavan, Dombivli’s BJP MLA and also its candidate for the Assembly election.

“I take more time to reach the station, than travelling by train to work at Kalwa. Whoever can fix the roads, I will vote for them,” said 28-year-old Anuj Pahwa, a Dombivli resident. He added, “After the Kopar bridge was closed, it has only added to the problem created by poor roads. There are potholes everywhere.”

According to Chavan, closing the Kopar bridge was a necessity. “When something is deemed dangerous, is keeping it open for public use a good idea? Safety is more important,” he said.

He added, “People who don’t really enter Dombivli have contributed to a lot of negative publicity. Yes, the roads are bad. But, after so much rainfall, what do you expect?”

Chavan, who won in 2014 against Shiv Sena’s Dipesh Mhatre by more than 40,000 votes, is contesting the election for the third time from his constituency.

“I have managed to get funding for this area even under the UPA government. Under the Modi government, we are now changing the face of the city,” he said. According to him, the state government was working on developing a business and IT (information technology) hub in Dombivli, which will be connected by the Metro.

Some Dombivli residents, however, are cynical. “There are parts of this city that doesn’t even have access to water during the summer, there are several issues with the existing infrastructure. Dedicating funds for building something new is just a waste of money,” said Rupali Shinde (34), a local resident.

However, for the working youth, the promise makes sense. “If infrastructure exists, companies would want to invest here, a low cost option to Mumbai. Jobs will be more accessible,” said Saksham Dangi (23).

Chavan faces competition from Congress’ Radhika Gupte and MNS’ Mandar Halbe, both Dombivli-based leaders. Speaking to the media, Halbe said, “Right before the code of conduct was enforced, Chavan did the bhoomipujan for a jetty on the Dombivli creek. He thinks the people will be happy with the optics. But the reality is that none of their ambitious projects has yet started. The voters will vote for change, I am sure.”