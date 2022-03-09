Bachhrawan (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bachhrawan (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

Bachhrawan Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bachhrawan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babulal Sabka Dal United 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 41,25,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrashekhar Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Literate 40 Rs 3,64,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepanker AAP 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 57,500 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lajwanti Kuril BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,17,46,413 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,40,946 ~ 22 Lacs+ Laxmikant Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 76,58,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 21,65,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pooja Jaisawar IND 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sunder SP 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 64,16,150 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Pasi INC 2 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,46,65,319 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,34,639 ~ 1 Lacs+

bachhrawan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Naresh Rawat BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,63,02,531 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 47,49,720 ~ 47 Lacs+ Chandika Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Kali IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 35,40,098 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 59,811 ~ 59 Thou+ Guru Prasad IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 29,10,714 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra IND 0 Literate 0 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Devi Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 Literate 0 Rs 9,51,366 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lal Akela RLD 3 12th Pass 62 Rs 1,75,56,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,60,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ram Naresh Peace Party 0 Graduate 35 Rs 4,95,100 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Sharan IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 36,59,386 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Satyesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 6,94,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahab Sharan INC 0 Graduate 39 Rs 49,22,091 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shyam Sundar BSP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 35,40,098 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 59,811 ~ 59 Thou+ Sushil Kumar Pasi IND 2 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,44,40,519 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,90,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bachhrawan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Lal Akela SP 3 Post Graduate 57 Rs 77,51,790 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,293 ~ 11 Lacs+ Awdhesh AITC 2 12th Pass 39 Rs 8,97,315 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guru Prasad JKP 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guru Prasad Pasi IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 7,95,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagjevan Ram Vadlay BSP 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 33,13,500 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matadeen BJP 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,07,136 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Vikram LJP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,13,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raja Ram Tyagi INC 1 Graduate 53 Rs 50,04,448 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar MwSP 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sunder PECP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 20,99,056 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Pasi RSBP 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 21,45,589 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

