Babul Supriyo’s car vandalised in Asansol during clashes

BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised on Monday after clashes erupted between TMC workers and security personnel outside polling booth number 199 in West Bengal’s Asanol.

Advertising

“I have received reports that our agents are being driven out of polling booths. As I am visiting such booths to reinstate them. TMC workers are trying to prevent me. They vandalised my car. But they cannot stop me by doing this,” said Supriyo, who is BJP’s Asansol candidate.

However, local TMC workers alleged that Supriyo was bringing goons to the booths to influence the election. Meanwhile, villagers at Jemua’s polling booth numbers 222 and 226 in Asansol said that they were boycotting the elections due to the absence of central forces.

Isolated incidents of violence were also reported in other places in West Bengal. In Birbhum district’s Nanoor area, BJP workers allegedly attacked TMC activists and vandalised their camp. At Nalhati in Birbhum, some outsiders tried to enter a polling booth which led central forces to briefly stop polling.

West Bengal recorded 34.71 per cent polling till 11 am despite the sporadic incidents of violence. Eight Lok Sabha seats — Birbhum, Bolpur, Asansol, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Baharampur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat — went to polls in the fourth phase.