Babina (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Babina (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Babina Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajeev. The Babina seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Babina ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

babina Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandra Shekher Tiwari INC 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 3,74,25,411 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dasharath Singh Rajpoot BSP 0 Literate 56 Rs 4,27,37,117 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 90,00,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ Hareeom IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,04,60,835 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,05,969 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jayram Pal IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshav Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Singh (Parichha) BJP 2 10th Pass 45 Rs 9,32,57,588 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 69,24,019 ~ 69 Lacs+ Rajkumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 19,55,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsingh Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 15,82,582 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Devi Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 38 Rs 24,78,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiroman Singh Rajpoot SHS 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 20,89,170 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Singh Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 70,74,04,691 ~ 70 Crore+ / Rs 13,38,63,643 ~ 13 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Babina candidate of from Rajeev Uttar Pradesh. Babina Election Result 2017

babina Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajeev BJP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 6,53,12,895 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 25,90,863 ~ 25 Lacs+ Dhani Ram IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 21,500 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariom IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 78,91,328 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kalicharan Jan Adhikar Manch 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 56,45,271 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Devi SHS 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 37,31,818 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Krishna Pal BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,38,60,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,38,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lalaram Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,78,064 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 30,330 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Omveer Singh RLD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 16,75,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pavan Yadav Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 63,82,100 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ram Sevak Sharma Rashtriya Sarvajan Party 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 25,81,250 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohindra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,55,560 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 9,38,68,999 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 3,34,22,252 ~ 3 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Babina candidate of from Krishanpal Uttar Pradesh. Babina Election Result 2012

babina Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishanpal BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 46,72,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh Bharatiya Prajashakti Party 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 1,11,52,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrapal Singh Yadav SP 8 Doctorate 52 Rs 4,32,12,342 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra JKP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 8,41,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dileep Kumar IND 1 8th Pass 36 Rs 4,45,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra IND 0 10th Pass 38 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Rajput IND 1 Graduate 44 Rs 48,20,024 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar Yadav INC 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 22,88,08,174 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 96,51,635 ~ 96 Lacs+ Shyam Sundar Singh BJP 2 Graduate 53 Rs 10,31,83,421 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Suresh Chandra RSMD 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 34,78,160 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar Rajak IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 24,01,250 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Suyogya Kumar Sharma BMM 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,88,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swami Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 43,01,500 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vineet Kumar Pandit IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Babina Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Babina Assembly is also given here..