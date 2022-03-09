Baberu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baberu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Baberu Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Chandrapal. The Baberu seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Baberu ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

baberu Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrapal BJP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 1,16,32,865 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,80,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Haseeb Ali CPI 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 5,28,900 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Jagroop Bhaskar Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 83,63,500 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Yadav BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,65,47,523 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbahadur IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 69,39,634 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Sharan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 23,48,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishambhar Singh SP 3 Post Graduate 63 Rs 5,01,59,959 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

baberu Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vishambhar Singh SP 3 Post Graduate 58 Rs 3,22,36,701 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,10,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Abdul Raies NCP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 86,90,543 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 7,37,032 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 18,04,226 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul BC 1 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 7,09,50,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Mohan Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 25,41,710 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deshraj MD 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,35,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta Sagar CPI 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalawati RLM 0 Literate 55 Rs 25,12,621 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 11,17,590 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,06,450 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramakant Vishwakarama IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 3,41,800 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramanuj LD 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,005 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rampratap LJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 3,09,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Satyadev JD(U) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tej Singh ASP 2 Graduate 56 Rs 3,21,41,097 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

