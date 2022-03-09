Babaganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Babaganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Babaganj (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Vinod Kumar. The Babaganj (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

babaganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Girish Chandra SP 3 12th Pass 55 Rs 2,66,59,501 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,61,740 ~ 17 Lacs+ Keshav Prasad BJP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 76,60,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pratap Saroj Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 18,11,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sita Ram IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 1,53,11,623 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 22,91,587 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veena Rani INC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 3,84,32,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vijay Pal Saroj LJP 1 8th Pass 43 Rs 86,00,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 2 Post Graduate 43 Rs 3,82,16,704 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,958 ~ 8 Thou+ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 2,38,242 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

babaganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinod Kumar IND 2 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,33,61,077 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Daya Ram BSP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 74,52,885 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kuwar Bharati IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 14,63,365 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar BJP 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 56,74,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 4,550 ~ 4 Thou+ Ram Saran IND 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 14,59,543 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sitaram IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 12,41,172 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

babaganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinod Kumar IND 2 Post Graduate 35 Rs 80,84,751 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 29,270 ~ 29 Thou+ Ashok RsAD 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,50,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar AD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 18,39,970 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 14,89,886 ~ 14 Lacs+ Lallu Prasad BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 10,82,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 36 Rs 18,45,902 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 18,74,632 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar JD(U) 0 Not Given 32 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Autar RLM 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 11,31,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kripaal IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seetaram IND 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 15,47,594 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Bharti INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,16,02,226 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal LJP 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

