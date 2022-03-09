Baba Bakala (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Baba Bakala (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Baba Bakala (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Santokh Singh. The Baba Bakala (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Baba Bakala Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

baba bakala (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Angrej Singh Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 61 Rs 5,25,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Baljit Singh Jalal Ushman SAD 2 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,23,96,087 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 42,00,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ Dalbir Singh Tong AAP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 27,82,812 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilbag Singh Sanjhi Virasat Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 56,584 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurnam Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,51,98,211 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpreet Singh Lok Insaaf Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 35,04,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 21,67,767 ~ 21 Lacs+ Jasbir Kaur Beero IND 0 Literate 64 Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh Manna BJP 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,16,55,413 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,96,991 ~ 21 Lacs+ Natha Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Literate 55 Rs 2,83,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santokh Singh Bhalaipur INC 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 1,63,29,701 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,04,951 ~ 39 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Baba Bakala Sc candidate of from Santokh Singh Punjab. Baba Bakala (sc) Election Result 2017

baba bakala (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Santokh Singh INC 1 10th Pass 58 Rs 36,87,024 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amrik Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 Others 58 Rs 5,14,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljit Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 6,49,475 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dalbir Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 17,62,077 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 2,68,408 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kamaljit Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 Illiterate 57 Rs 36,45,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Malkiat Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 1,14,24,107 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Swinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 40,15,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Baba Bakala Sc candidate of from Manjeet Singh Mianwind Punjab. Baba Bakala (sc) Election Result 2012

baba bakala (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manjeet Singh Mianwind SAD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 52,16,895 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 1,89,895 ~ 1 Lacs+ Baljit Singh Bhatti IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 5,57,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Salwinder Singh Sarli PnPP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Gurnam Singh Daud IND 1 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,66,046 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ Jarnail Singh Kot Mehtab IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 7,08,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kawaljit Singh BSP(A) 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh IND 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 20,441 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pirthipal Kataria IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 66,000 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 12,44,900 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh INC 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 3,46,88,354 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Jasbir Singh S/o Shri Makhan Singh SSPD 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Baba Bakala (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Baba Bakala (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Baba Bakala (sc) Assembly is also given here.