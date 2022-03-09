Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Azamgarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Durga Prasad. The Azamgarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

azamgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar Mishra BJP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 10,20,31,770 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 8,88,599 ~ 8 Lacs+ Durga Prasad Yadav SP 3 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 22,40,22,739 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 12,11,494 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kamar Kamal All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kripa Shankar Pathak AAP 2 Graduate 59 Rs 15,03,808 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ Praveen Kumar Singh INC 4 Post Graduate 46 Rs 87,03,727 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 88,07,684 ~ 88 Lacs+ Rajiv Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 77,54,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishikant Yadav Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 20,53,500 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Suryanath Bhartiya Gadar Party (S) 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,00,88,282 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Sushil Kumar Singh BSP 2 Post Graduate 46 Rs 5,66,24,130 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+

azamgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Durga Prasad SP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 17,90,52,962 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 88,01,620 ~ 88 Lacs+ Akhilesh BJP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 5,56,35,290 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 50,13,851 ~ 50 Lacs+ Bhola Rashtrawadi Janwadi Manch 0 Graduate 57 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjay Jan Adhikar Party 1 Graduate 33 Rs 7,08,700 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Patiram RLD 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 25,79,414 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Priyanka Chauhan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

azamgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Durga Prasad SP 2 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,56,19,562 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,36,200 ~ 20 Lacs+ Aamir QED 0 Graduate 40 Rs 9,40,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bashishtha LJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijendra RLM 1 Graduate 54 Rs 1,38,02,842 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,32,588 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dev Muni IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 16,59,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harikesh Vikram Shrivastav IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 24,73,879 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 4,617 ~ 4 Thou+ Harishchandra NCP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 24,000 ~ 24 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jainath BJP 1 Graduate 45 Rs 1,31,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jameel Ahmad Azami CPI 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 28,31,168 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 7,30,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Karuna Kant Mishra INC 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 2,33,98,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Nirbhaya Kumar Singh ARVP 0 Not Given 0 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Singh Alias Guddu ABHM 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 16,90,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa Rai Rashtriya Sadhu Vichar Council 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 10,261 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar Singh (sipu) BSP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 9,81,07,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 8,25,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Satyendra Bharatiya Ravidas Party 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 2,16,625 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ `ravindra Nath Tiwari RUC 0 Literate 60 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

