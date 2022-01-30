Azam Khan’s son, SP’s Suar candidate, booked for ‘poll code and Covid rule breaches’

AN FIR was lodged against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan on Saturday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocol in Rampur’s Tanda village on Friday. Abdullah Azam is contesting the Assembly election from Suar in the district on an SP ticket.

Gaurav Singh Yadav, station house officer of the Tanda police station, said a video had gone viral in which Abdullah Azam was seen “violating the model code of conduct” and Covid norms. A huge crowd had gathered at the place, he said. ”We could identify a few people seen in the video and registered the case,” Yadav said. The case was lodged against Abdullah Azam and 25 others as well as 50-60 unidentified persons.

It was on January 15 that Abdullah Azam, against whom 43 criminal cases were registered, came out of the jail where he had been lodged since February 2020 on various charges, including cheating and forgery. Azam Khan is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.