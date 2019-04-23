Toggle Menu
Azam Khan’s son, Jaya Prada booked for violating model code

During a public meeting at Rampur on Sunday, Abdullah, an SP MLA from Swar seat in Rampur, had said, “Ali is ours and Bajrang Bali is ours too. We want Ali and also Bajrang Bali but not Anarkali.”

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan at a road show in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo)

Azam Khan’s son, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, was on Monday booked for his “Anarkali” remark, indirectly aimed at Jaya Prada, and thereby violating the model code of conduct, said police.

While the SP-BSP combine has fielded Azam Khan as its candidate for Rampur, actor Jaya Prada is the BJP nominee. Reacting to the jibe, the actor said it showed how the father and son regarded women.

The case was lodged at City Kotwali police station in Rampur, following a complaint by the district administration. Circle Officer of Rampur (City), Ashutosh Tiwari, said, “An FIR against Abdullah Azam Khan was today lodged under IPC section 171 G and section 125 of The Representation of the People Act.”

Meanwhile, Jaya Prada was booked for allegedly making objectionable comments against Azam Khan, officials said Monday. A non-cognizable report has been filed against her, Rampur city magistrate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta said. During a public meet, she purportedly said, “Considering comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati must think unki x-ray jaisi aankhen aapke upar bhi kahaan kahaan daal kar dekhengi (where his x-ray like eyes must have lingered).” —With PTI inputs

