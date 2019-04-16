Toggle Menu
Azam Khan targeted by EC because he is Muslim: Sonhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/azam-khan-targeted-by-ec-because-he-is-muslim-son-5678969/

Azam Khan targeted by EC because he is Muslim: Son

"No action was taken when the BJP candidate (Jaya Prada) stated on Twitter that she is coming to Rampur (Khan's constituency) to bring an end to the regime of a demon," Abdullah told newspersons here.

azam khan, jaya prada, azam khan jaya prada contorversy, ec action on azam khan, azam khan son, azam khan barred from campaigning, khaki underwear, lok sabha elections, lok sabha polls, indian express
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was slapped Monday with a poll campaign ban. (Express File photo)

A day after the EC barred senior SP leader Azam Khan from poll campaigning over his derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada, his son Abdullah Tuesday alleged that his father was targeted as he is a Muslim.

“No action was taken when the BJP candidate (Jaya Prada) stated on Twitter that she is coming to Rampur (Khan’s constituency) to bring an end to the regime of a demon,” Abdullah told newspersons here.

“But in (Khan’s) speech, there has been no mention of a name or gender, Azam Khan has been banned only because he is a Muslim,” he added.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was slapped Monday with a poll campaign ban, an FIR and a women commission notice for his alleged “khaki underwear” jibe at Jaya Prada.

Advertising

Jaya Prada, who was earlier with the SP and has now been pitted by the BJP against Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, demanded his immediate disqualification from contesting polls.

However, Abdullah termed the gag order as an attempt by the EC to please the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the poll panel banned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning.

“As Yogi was also banned, it was required to ban Azam Khan so that it does not seem that action is being taken only against the BJP and make them angry… it was done to please the BJP,” Abdullah alleged.

The EC had imposed a nation-wide ban on Adityanath for 72 hours, starting from 6 am Tuesday, for his “provocative” communal remarks.

Stressing that the SP leader was not allowed to present his view point, he said, “No notice was served… natural justice was denied… he was banned just like that.”

Jaya Prada had represented Rampur twice in Lok Sabha after winning in 2004 and 2009 as a Samajwadi Party leader. Later she was expelled from the party, along with Amar Singh, following differences with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Last month she joined BJP and has been nominated as the saffron party’s candidate against Khan from Rampur, which goes to polls on April 23.

Khan and some other SP leaders sought to suggest that Khan’s comments were targeted at Singh, who is considered her mentor in UP politics.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits kin of late KC(M) leader KM Mani
2 CPI(M) seeks EC action against PM Modi for Sabarimala remarks
3 Facing EC's gag order, Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman temple