Want Ali, Bajrangbali but not Anarkali, says Azam Khan’s son; Jaya Prada hits back

Jaya Prada said, "I cannot decide whether to laugh or cry, like father like son. I hadn't expected this from Abdullah. He is an educated man. Your father says I am am Amrapali and you say I am Anarkali. Is that how you see women of society?"

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan at a road show in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan kicked up a fresh row after he indirectly referred to BJP’s Rampur candidate Jaya Prada as “Anarkali”.

Khan, while addressing a rally in Rampur, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Ali bhi humare, Bajrangbali bhi humare. Humein Ali bhi chahiye, Bajrangbali bhi chahiye lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Ali is ours and so is barjangbali. We want Ali as well as Bajrangbali but not Anarkali).”

Jaya Prada hit back saying “like father like son”.

“I cannot decide whether to laugh or cry, like father like son. I hadn’t expected this from Abdullah. He is an educated man. Your father says I am Amrapali and you say I am Anarkali. Is that how you see women of society?” she told ANI.

Last week, Azam Khan was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 72 hours for his “khaki underwear” jibe at the actor. An FIR was also lodged against the former Uttar Pradesh minister and the National Commission for women issued a notice in connection with this remarks.

Abdullah had alleged that his father Azam Khan was being targeted as he is a Muslim. “No action was taken when the BJP candidate (Jaya Prada) stated on Twitter that she is coming to Rampur (Khan’s constituency) to bring an end to the regime of a demon,” Abdullah had told reporters.

