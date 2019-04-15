Azam Khan on ‘khaki underwear’ remark: Will not contest polls if proven guilty

A day after Azam Khan’s stoked a controversy with his ‘khaki underwear’ remark, the Samajwadi Party leader Monday clarified that he was not referring to actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada in his election speech, and that he will not contest polls if proven guilty, news agency ANI reported. “I haven’t named anyone. I know what I should say. If anyone can prove that I have named anyone anywhere and insulted anyone, then I’ll not contest elections,” he said, accusing media of misinterpreting his comments.

Khan’s clarification comes after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada at a rally in Rampur. “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khakhi underwear,” he said, in an apparent reference to Jaya Prada’s association with the RSS.

The actor was earlier a member of the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal before switching sides to BJP this year.

“I have said that people took time to know real face in reference to a man who once said that he brought 150 rifles with him and if he sees Azam, he would have shot him dead. Later it was found that he has an RSS pant on his body,” Azam added.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma took cognizance of Azam Khan’s remarks and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him. Calling Azam Khan’s “absolutely disgraceful,” NCW chief said the women panel will also request the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

The BJP also called it a “new low” from Khan. “We are requesting the Election Commission to take cognisance. Khan said this in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav ji. He should tell what kind of politics he is doing. They should tell if the dignity of women hold any importance to them or not. This is a serious matter,” BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said.

Azam Khan and Jaya Prada are pitted against each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. Polling in Rampur is scheduled on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.