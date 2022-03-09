Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ayodhya Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ved Prakash Gupta. The Ayodhya seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

ayodhya Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brajendra Dutt Tripathi Adarshwaadi Congress Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 2,36,558 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 24,11,518 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Chaubey Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 63,23,036 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 9,59,082 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ravi Prakash BSP 3 12th Pass 33 Rs 16,13,438 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 10,33,051 ~ 10 Lacs+ Reeta INC 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,91,69,409 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,40,350 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sanjay Sharma Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 47,89,303 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subham Srivastav AAP 2 Graduate 28 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suryakant Pandey CPI 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 29,96,150 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tej Narayan SP 7 Post Graduate 41 Rs 22,96,129 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 14,10,906 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ved Prakash BJP 0 Graduate 74 Rs 5,53,00,914 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,86,050 ~ 12 Lacs+

ayodhya Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ved Prakash Gupta BJP 0 Graduate 69 Rs 5,29,99,053 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 26,39,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Akhilesh Kumar CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 41 Rs 3,87,103 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 4,17,991 ~ 4 Lacs+ Banshi Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 3 Post Graduate 41 Rs 60,75,615 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,235 ~ 10 Lacs+ Deelip Kumar Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 27 Rs 2,40,997 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devkinandan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar Uppadhyay RLD 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 50,85,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 13,25,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Mahesh Kumar Janvadi Party(Socialist) 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 21,37,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mo. Bazmi Siddeke BSP 5 8th Pass 34 Rs 5,74,504 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Kori RPI(A) 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,22,243 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam Srivastava IND 0 Graduate 57 Rs 22,07,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ripunjay Singh Adarshwaadi Congress Party 0 Doctorate 39 Rs 6,85,115 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suryakant Pandey CPI 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 25,06,150 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Adhikar Party 3 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,43,19,086 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,57,119 ~ 1 Crore+ Tej Narayan SP 7 Post Graduate 36 Rs 11,03,750 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 21,13,122 ~ 21 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

ayodhya Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tej Narayan SP 8 Post Graduate 31 Rs 66,612 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Kumar Mishra IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 38,845 ~ 38 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Sinha NRSN 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 11,06,537 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 37,760 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 28,595 ~ 28 Thou+ Amar Nath Jaiswal Al-Hind Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,40,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Archana MwSP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar PAP 0 Others 29 Rs 8,489 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar CPI 0 Graduate 50 Rs 20,26,984 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Sriwastawa SJP(R) 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 54,37,678 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babloo Kori HD 0 Graduate 32 Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 9,000 ~ 9 Thou+ Chaudhary Arun Kumar Kori LJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,15,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish Kumar Dube AITC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 97,16,088 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulshan Urf Bindu IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,81,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Chandra Kesharwani JKP 2 12th Pass 38 Rs 16,96,825 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 6,01,065 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jagan Nath Vishawkarma MADP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdamba Prsad Kashodhan MBCOI 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 20,94,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallu Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,28,45,148 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,35,694 ~ 27 Lacs+ Raghvendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,07,480 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prtap INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 65,01,662 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 4,79,963 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajesh Mishra PECP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 3,44,20,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Ram Lochan IND 0 Others 56 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rama Kant IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 8,06,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 5,99,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shiv Prasad Patel JD(U) 1 Literate 41 Rs 70,68,500 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Suneel Singh Vidyarathi RLM 5 Graduate 43 Rs 2,97,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Nishad PMSP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Prkash Gupta BSP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 2,24,58,444 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

