Ayah Shah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ayah Shah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

ayah shah Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anurag Singh IND 3 12th Pass 28 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Chandan Singh BSP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 1,74,08,179 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,13,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Hemlata INC 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 84,35,088 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 12,26,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Lal Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 14,01,700 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendara Kumar LJP 3 Graduate 35 Rs 1,34,17,834 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Sheelam Devi Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 28,86,100 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyamrani IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Singh Patel CPI 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,41,064 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Gupta BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 32,39,97,588 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 12,31,91,949 ~ 12 Crore+ Vinod Kumar Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,26,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishambhar Prasad Nishad SP 2 Post Graduate 59 Rs 5,37,46,411 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

ayah shah Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vikas Gupta BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 16,35,85,233 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 2,27,92,574 ~ 2 Crore+ Abbas Mehandi Peace Party 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 5,03,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayodhya Prasad SP 2 12th Pass 61 Rs 3,36,16,337 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 95,57,847 ~ 95 Lacs+ B.l.rai IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 3,78,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola Nath IND 2 8th Pass 59 Rs 9,32,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 14,17,229 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Kumar RLD 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 29,88,933 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemlata IND 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 33,94,042 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 7,55,222 ~ 7 Lacs+ Horalal Bharat Kranti Rakshak Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 85,500 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Pal IND 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 2,73,597 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Pal Awasthi IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,05,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajkumar IND 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 9,93,214 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambahadur BSP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 3,59,85,284 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramraj IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhraj IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 1,53,95,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

ayah shah Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ayodhya Prasad Pal BSP 2 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,11,69,635 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 48,96,905 ~ 48 Lacs+ Anand Prakash Lodhi SP 5 Graduate 51 Rs 2,71,90,200 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,41,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Shukl LJP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 15,05,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrika JPS 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,81,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hira Lal Nishad BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,63,22,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 64,85,232 ~ 64 Lacs+ Lakshman Pal(janasevak) IND 0 Literate 31 Rs 3,31,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar Alias Jamuna Yadav IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 11,06,576 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Nishad IJP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 5,32,348 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Raj Kumar Singh Chauhan NCP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 2,01,86,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Lochan Nishad RLM 4 8th Pass 43 Rs 27,31,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ram Narayan IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Gautam INC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,54,60,765 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,71,425 ~ 22 Lacs+ Virendra Nishad IND 1 Post Graduate 37 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

