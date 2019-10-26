Average winning margins: Dip in Haryana, slim rise in Maharashtra for BJP; Cong gains in both

The BJP’s average winning margin shrunk in Haryana and marginally went up in Maharashtra in the recently concluded Assembly elections. However, the Congress and NCP not only increased their seats but their average winning margin improved more than the BJP’s from 2014.

An analysis of the Assembly election results shows that the BJP’s average winning margin in Haryana came down to 16,900 votes in 2019 from 23,809 votes in 2014. The ruling party’s tally came down to 40 seats from 47 seats it got five years back.

The Congress not only managed to double its tally from 15 in 2014 to 31 in 2019, but also improved its average winning margin from 12,380 votes in the last election to 13,212 votes in this election.

In Haryana, the BJP won 40 seats and came second in 37 constituencies. Out of the 40 seats it got, it won the maximum 25 against the Congress followed by 8 against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), 5 against Independents and one each against BSP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Out of the 37 Assembly segments where the BJP came second, 26 seats were won by Congress, 8 by JJP, 2 by Independents and 1 by INLD.

JJP, a first-time contender in Haryana Assembly election, won 10 seats and managed an average winning margin of 24,967 votes, the highest by any political party in the state polls.

In Maharashtra, the BJP marginally improved its average winning margin to 29,701 votes in comparison to 27,984 votes in the last Assembly election, but its tally came down to 105 from 122 seats five years back.

Similarly, its partner in ruling coalition Shiv Sena improved its average winning margin from 18,641 votes in 2014 to 30,441 votes this year, but its tally reduced to 56 from 63 in the last election.

On the other hand, the main opposition parties in the state, the Congress and NCP, not only increased their seat tally, but also their average winning margin.

The Congress’s average winning margin in Maharashtra election went up to 25,492 votes in comparison to 18,641 votes in 2014. NCP too improved its average winning margin from 22,383 votes in 2014 to 30,329 votes in 2019. Congress and NCP managed to increase their tally from 42 to 44 seats and 41 to 54 seats, respectively. The Congress finished second in 69 seats and the NCP in 47 Assembly segments.

In Maharashtra, out of the 105 seats that BJP won, the Congress finished second in 53 and the NCP in 29. Out of the 55 Assembly segments where it came second, the NCP won 25 seats and the Congress won 18. BJP’s alliance partner Sena too lost maximum number of seats to the NCP followed by Congress.