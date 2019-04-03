Average 47 days, promised 150: NREGA reality check for Congress

At a time when average days of employment provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) per household has hardly crossed even 50 days in recent years, the Congress’s promise of increasing the number of workdays from the existing 100 days to 150 may mean little to those on ground unless it is backed by a substantial increase in fund allocation and upward wage revision.

Advertising

Releasing the party manifesto, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that while PM Narendra Modi has been dismissive of MGNREGA, a flagship scheme introduced by the Congress-led UPA, his party will scale up the number of days of work provided under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Click here for more election news

For 2018-19, which has seen one of the highest ever work generation under the scheme — 265 crore person days at last count — data shows that the average days of employment provided per household is 50. For the preceding three years, it was 45, 46, and 48 days, respectively.

READ | Rural distress and demand up, NREG gets lowest wage hike for 2019-2020

The Congress manifesto talks of launching MGNREGA 3.0 “to address issues of water security, soil quality and similar issues that aggravate farmers’ distress”. For this, the party promises to “increase guaranteed days of employment up to 150 days in cases where 100 days have been achieved in a block/district”.

The manifesto talks of using MGNREGA labour for restoration of waterbodies and wasteland regeneration, as well as to build village-level public assets such as primary health centres and classrooms. However, it is silent on the issue of fund allocation.

READ | In face of BJP nationalism, Congress manifesto muted on minorities

This is unlike the Trimamool Congress’s manifesto, which promises to double existing MGNREGA measly wages in addition to doubling annual workdays to 200.

Similarly, the CPI(M) manifesto promises removal of the 100-day cap on annual employment and talks of ensuring that MGNREGA wages are not less than minimum wages and payment of unemployment allowance where workers are not provided work.

MGNREGA wages are at present less than minimum wages in 34 states and Union Territories. Of the 5.25 crore households that worked under the scheme this year, only 49 lakh got their 100-day entitlement.