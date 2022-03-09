Aurai (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Aurai (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Aurai (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dinanath Bhaskar. The Aurai (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Aurai Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

aurai (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anjani SP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 10,09,48,494 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 86,50,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ Babita Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 21,24,750 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 3,98,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dinanath Bhashkar BJP 2 Post Graduate 58 Rs 7,00,99,019 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 52,45,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ Kamala Shankar BSP 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 1,48,06,220 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kavita Rai AAP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 33,97,307 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjoo Devi INC 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 23,30,026 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 2,88,350 ~ 2 Lacs+ Tedhai All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 25,61,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Aurai Sc candidate of from Dinanath Bhaskar Uttar Pradesh. Aurai (sc) Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Aurai Sc candidate of from Madhubala Uttar Pradesh. Aurai (sc) Election Result 2012

aurai (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Madhubala SP 1 Graduate 35 Rs 1,83,71,616 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 52,14,352 ~ 52 Lacs+ Anju Devi LJP 0 Literate 26 Rs 12,67,625 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar PMSP 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Baijnath BSP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 33,54,712 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra IND 1 Graduate 35 Rs 200 ~ 2 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Lal BJP 3 12th Pass 60 Rs 50,27,694 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heeravatee QED 1 5th Pass 40 Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jawahar JKP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 600 ~ 6 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra NCP 0 Literate 38 Rs 36,82,050 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ Mehilal JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 7,20,397 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moolchand AD 0 Literate 77 Rs 45,12,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajdev INC 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 36,94,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra SMBHP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 36,72,700 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh RLM 0 Not Given 44 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Devi IND 0 Not Given 55 Rs 16,00,658 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Aurai (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.