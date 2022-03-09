scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Attari (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Attari (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Attari (sc) assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Attari (sc) |
March 9, 2022 8:35:12 pm
Attari (sc) Election Result, Attari (sc) Election Result 2022, Attari (sc) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Attari (sc) Election Results 2022

Attari (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Attari (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Tarsem Singh. The Attari (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Attari Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

attari (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Avtar Singh Republican Party of India (A) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Bachitar Singh Samajik Sangharsh Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Balwinder Kaur BJP 0 Others 52 Rs 3,49,39,971 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+
Gopi Singh Nationalist Justice Party 0 Illiterate 31 Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulzar Singh Ranike SAD 1 Literate 64 Rs 9,55,64,626 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurpreet Singh Aas Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jaswinder Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 2,12,34,159 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,83,914 ~ 4 Lacs+
Kulwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 18,60,854 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lakhwinder Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 21,11,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Resham Singh IND 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 46,57,350 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhchain Singh Punjab Kisan Dal 0 Not Given 36 Rs 12,00,925 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tajinder Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 65,56,343 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tarsem Singh Sialka INC 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,10,45,902 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,27,000 ~ 15 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Attari Sc candidate of from Tarsem Singh Punjab.

Attari (sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Tarsem Singh
INC

attari (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Tarsem Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 7,73,34,452 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulzar Singh Ranike SAD 0 Literate 59 Rs 7,66,11,965 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurdeep Singh CPI 0 Others 55 Rs 40,98,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hardev Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 30,639 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagtar Singh Gill Democratic Swaraj Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jaswinder Singh AAP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 12,74,603 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,700 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mangat Singh IND 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 58,469 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Manjit Singh Shiromani Lok Dal Party 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 11,91,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohinder Singh Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarbjit Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 11,17,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Sukhwant Jit Kaur BSP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 7,65,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Attari Sc candidate of from Gulzar Singh Ranike Punjab.

Attari (sc) Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Gulzar Singh Ranike
SAD

attari (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Gulzar Singh Ranike SAD 0 Literate 54 Rs 5,93,98,263 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhajan Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 5,36,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Gulzar Singh Khasa PPOP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 18,97,100 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tarsem Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 6,63,95,673 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Attari (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Attari (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Attari (sc) Assembly is also given here.

