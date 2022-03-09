Atrauliya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Atrauliya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Atrauliya Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Dr.sangram. The Atrauliya seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Atrauliya ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

atrauliya Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Sangram SP 5 Post Graduate 51 Rs 3,03,83,322 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.Seema Pandey IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 9,11,79,394 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,68,521 ~ 1 Crore+ Prashant Singh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 5,12,86,151 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 84,02,270 ~ 84 Lacs+ Ram Devi IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 3,67,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhari Rashtriya Bhagidari Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,41,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chand INC 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 98,45,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar AAP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 2,24,89,071 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 65,45,785 ~ 65 Lacs+ Saroj Kumar BSP 0 Doctorate 61 Rs 9,11,99,394 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,68,521 ~ 1 Crore+ Saurabh Nishad Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 2,16,743 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Kumar Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 27 Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Atrauliya candidate of from Dr.sangram Uttar Pradesh. Atrauliya Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Atrauliya candidate of from Sagram Uttar Pradesh. Atrauliya Election Result 2012

atrauliya Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sagram SP 1 Doctorate 41 Rs 66,77,825 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 4,30,475 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Chandrajeet RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeetu Harindra IND 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 1,74,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Narayan Tiwari RUC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 24,50,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Lata IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 28,21,079 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 7,83,736 ~ 7 Lacs+ Radheshyam IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Yadav SBSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 47,24,200 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishun JPS 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 5,92,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambhujh Singh Patel RJPK 0 Graduate 25 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,00,00,352 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,36,576 ~ 4 Lacs+ Vibhuti Prasad INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 4,81,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Prakash Singh IND 4 Graduate 47 Rs 22,10,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Yadunath Yadav NYP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 5,00,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Atrauliya Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.