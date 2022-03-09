Atrauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Atrauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Atrauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sandeep Kumar Singh. The Atrauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

atrauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhalesh Devi IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 11,51,385 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Kumar Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 40,96,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar INC 1 10th Pass 38 Rs 57,04,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Omvir Singh BSP 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 2,08,24,853 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,49,560 ~ 27 Lacs+ Kailash Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 33 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Khem Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,03,69,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Manju Devi Alias Manju Rani IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,08,24,853 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,49,560 ~ 27 Lacs+ Rahul Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 6,60,360 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Khan IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,04,55,574 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sandeep Kumar Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 14,46,57,223 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Viresh Yadav SP 3 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 4,37,35,785 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 15,68,930 ~ 15 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Atrauli candidate of from Sandeep Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Atrauli Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Atrauli candidate of from Viresh Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Atrauli Election Result 2012

atrauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Viresh Yadav SP 3 Graduate 46 Rs 1,42,93,505 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,55,990 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajesh Kr. Bhardwaj BJP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 14,24,34,734 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 40,90,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Bhanu Prakash Adarsh Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 2,53,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijendra Singh INC 2 Graduate 55 Rs 1,04,01,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,13,530 ~ 15 Lacs+ Chaman Kumar Sharma RSD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,13,209 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rai Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 10,75,852 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 5,567 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvir Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,080 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahab Singh IJP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 29,10,010 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sakib BSP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,00,51,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 2,39,190 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Raj Singh RNP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,60,40,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Jagjit Kaur AITC 0 10th Pass 28 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Premlata Devi JKP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 11,97,71,796 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Baghel JD(U) 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 5,05,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Atrauli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.