Atishi writes to EC seeking campaign ban on Gautam Gambhir

Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena Sunday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking a 72-hour campaign ban on BJP nominee from the seat Gautam Gambhir for holding a rally without permission. In the letter, Atishi said this is Gambhir’s second model code of conduct violation in the last three days, which makes him a “repeat offender”.

On Saturday, the East Delhi returning officer had asked police to file a complaint against Gambhir for holding a public meeting in Jangpura allegedly without permission. “Election Commission ordered registration of FIR for his first violation but that seems to have no effect on him and he continues to wilfully violate the model code of conduct showing his utter disregard for Election Commission,” she said in the letter.

“In the light of repeated wilful violation. I request you to register FIR against him and bar him from campaigning for 72 hours. I hope that you will not only act swiftly on my complaint but act in a manner that serves a strong deterrent for all who wilfully violate Model Code of Conduct,” she said. Earlier in the day, Atishi hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician for saying she has no vision.

In a series of tweets, Atishi asked him what work did he do in the constituency to get the ticket. Atishi, Gambhir and Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a three-way contest in the East Delhi constituency.

Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

Polling will be held in 71 parliamentary constituencies across nine states. These comprise five seats in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls.

Among the key contestants in Maharashtra, actress Urmila Matondkar will be seen contesting from North Mumbai contiuency and Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt will be battle it out from Mumbai North Central.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting while in West Bengal’s Asansol, singer and sitting MP Babul Supriyo of the BJP will lock horns with Trinamool Congress leader and veteran actress Moon Moon Sen.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav is making his political debut against sitting MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the Congress candidate for the MP’s Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

Bihar’s Begusarai will witness an electrifying contest where CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar take on BJP veteran Giriraj Singh.

Polling in the first three phases of the parliamentary elections have seen moderate turnout with a total of 69.43% turnout in the first phase on April 11 . The second phase on April 18 and the third phase on April 23 witnessed 67.1% and 66% turnout, respectively.