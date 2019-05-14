Toggle Menu
Atishi to record statement in Gambhir ‘dual ID’ row

Atishi has claimed in her complaint that Gambhir is a registered voter in Delhi’s Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar.

AAP leader Atishi had claimed that Gambhir has his name enrolled in the voter list from two constituencies.

A Delhi court Monday directed AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi to record her statement in a complaint alleging that her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir possessed two voter ID cards. Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas asked Atishi to appear before it and record her evidence on May 31, ahead of making her case against the BJP candidate.

“Unfortunately, this information came to us only after the scrutiny… Because this is a criminal offence, we have filed a criminal complaint…,” she had said in the complaint.

 

