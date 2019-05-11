Atishi, Gambhir road shows on same stretch: Bitter campaign ends

With inputs from Ananya Tiwari

On the last day of campaigning before Delhi goes to polls Sunday, the two candidates who crossed swords most aggressively — AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Gautam Gambhir — led their last road shows down the same road, an hour apart.

East Delhi’s Vikas Marg remained choked for much of Friday afternoon as it was the final stretch of the cricketer-turned-politician’s road show, and ground zero for Atishi’s campaign.

The campaign in Delhi was hostile throughout the past two months, with complaints and counter-complaints being filed by the three main parties — AAP, Congress and BJP — almost every day. While it started with BJP and Congress both approaching EC over AAP sending personalised letters to voters, newer issues cropped up at regular intervals. The past two weeks saw BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri abusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a man slapping the CM during his road show, and finally the derogatory pamphlet against Atishi.

Atishi has approached the DCW, which had written to the police Thursday asking them to file an action taken report.

The East Delhi Returning Officer also directed police to file an FIR.

Campaigning in Karkardooma’s Jagriti Vihar, Gambhir was flanked by his wife Natasha and mother Seema. During the day, he tweeted: “Challenge to @ArvindKejriwal and @aap. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise @ArvindKejriwal should quit politics. Accepted?”

The bare heat of the day, temperature, traffic congestion and non-existent footpaths did not allow for much of a crowd. With BJP workers chanting PM Narendra Modi’s name and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, a few excited bystanders chanted along as traffic came to a standstill for a few minutes.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also joined the road show at Vikas Marg. About an hour later, Atishi’s road show commenced down the same road. Heading the procession, she was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and actor Prakash Raj. As bikes with AAP flags and Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal’s images cruised down the road, speakers blared that she was the one who transformed Delhi’s education system.

There has been bad blood between the two since after nominations — beginning with Atishi alleging technical irregularities in Gambhir’s nomination and claiming that he had two voter ID cards.

The last day remained subdued at other constituencies, with most candidates choosing road shows over big rallies.

(Ananya Tiwari is an intern with The Indian Express)