Atishi draws flak for ‘goons’ remark, Singhvi says poor campaigning by BJP

Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi has kicked off a row after she said at a public meeting that in order to defeat the BJP, people should not hesitate to even vote for goons or thugs. A video of her remarks has gone viral, prompting a backlash from the BJP.

Addressing a public meeting at Tikona Park, Atishi can be heard saying that only the SP-BSP alliance could defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and even if their candidates had a criminal background, one should vote for them to keep the saffron party at bay.

“It is our responsibility to vote for such a candidate/party that can defeat BJP. There is no single party in the country that can defeat the BJP alone. There are regional parties that are fighting against BJP in several states. In UP, only the SP-BSP collation can defeat the BJP. So if one should vote for the alliance no matter how the candidate is. If the candidate is a goonda, still, we have to vote for the candidate to defeat BJP,” Atishi is heard saying in the video.

Under a barrage of attack from BJP over her comments, Atishi, however, found support in Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Very poor campaigning against Atishi Marlena by BJP calling her an amalgamation of Marx and Lenin. That is way better than being bhakts of Nathuram Godse. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 28, 2019

“Very poor campaigning against Atishi Marlena by BJP calling her an amalgamation of Marx and Lenin. That is way better than being bhakts of Nathuram Godse,” Singhvi tweeted.

Last year, Atishi dropped her “second name” Marlena in all party records and campaign materials and even on Twitter. Her parents, who were Leftists, gave her the title “Marlena” after combining the surnames of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin.