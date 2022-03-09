Atam Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Atam Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Atam Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains. The Atam Nagar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Atam Nagar ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Atam Nagar candidate of from Simarjeet Singh Bains Punjab. Atam Nagar Election Result 2017

atam nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Simarjeet Singh Bains Lok Insaaf Party 6 Graduate 45 Rs 12,17,05,747 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Avtar Singh Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 37,90,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak NCP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmeet Singh SAD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 11,28,73,522 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 4,22,16,357 ~ 4 Crore+ Kamal Jit Singh Karwal INC 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,58,86,867 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Khokhar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,31,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishor IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,39,532 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Kumar Vaid Swabhiman Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 11,150 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsher Singh Grewal IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udham Singh IND 0 5th Pass 0 Rs 1,59,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Atam Nagar candidate of from Simarjit Singh Bains Punjab. Atam Nagar Election Result 2012

atam nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Simarjit Singh Bains IND 2 Graduate 39 Rs 8,35,56,632 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajit Singh Khurana PPOP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 4,53,44,942 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 16,39,166 ~ 16 Lacs+ Amrik Singh IND 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 22,64,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 2,32,126 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvinder Singh Dhanjal IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 3,39,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh Deebu BSP 1 8th Pass 57 Rs 25,61,443 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 4,01,400 ~ 4 Lacs+ Harpreet Singh Bansal IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 25,60,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hira Singh Gabria SAD 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 1,14,29,160 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,28,040 ~ 30 Lacs+ Sarabjit Singh Kochhar IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 98,07,803 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Satveer Singh Kala IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satwinder Singh BGTD 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 17,31,936 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sh. Malkit Singh INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 31,60,80,027 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 43,90,369 ~ 43 Lacs+ Sohan Singh Goga IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 59,34,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonu Sivia IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwinder Singh Gill NCP 0 Not Given 35 Rs 15,12,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Atam Nagar Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Atam Nagar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Atam Nagar Assembly is also given here.