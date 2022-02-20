scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Must Read

At UP rally, Rajnath faces angry slogans over jobs

Though Singh told them to calm down, they continued to shout “Sena bharti chalu karo (initiate recruitment in Army)”. To pacify the protesters, the minister said: “Hogi, hogi (It will be done), don’t worry.”

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
February 20, 2022 3:53:30 am
Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh latest news, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, UP Polls 2022, Rajnath Singh UP rally, indian expressDefence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s campaign speech in UP’s Gonda district was interrupted by slogan-shouting youth seeking jobs, specifically in the Army.

Campaigning for BJP’s Ajay Singh in Colonelganj, Singh said he was concerned about the youth. “I understand your pain. We have faced many difficulties due to the pandemic,” he added.

BJP’s Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap said: “The youth were demanding jobs in the Army and the minister assured them that recruitments would be started soon.”

Live Blog

