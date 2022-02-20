At UP rally, Rajnath faces angry slogans over jobs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s campaign speech in UP’s Gonda district was interrupted by slogan-shouting youth seeking jobs, specifically in the Army.

Though Singh told them to calm down, they continued to shout “Sena bharti chalu karo (initiate recruitment in Army)”. To pacify the protesters, the minister said: “Hogi, hogi (It will be done), don’t worry.”

Campaigning for BJP’s Ajay Singh in Colonelganj, Singh said he was concerned about the youth. “I understand your pain. We have faced many difficulties due to the pandemic,” he added.

BJP’s Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap said: “The youth were demanding jobs in the Army and the minister assured them that recruitments would be started soon.”