At this Ludhiana booth, they chose to not place ‘dis’ in their ability

A stick in his hand and donning black glasses, SR Bharti was helped by NCC volunteer Mohini who escorted him till the entrance of booth number 40 at Model Polling Booth, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar of Ludhiana.

Visually impaired, Bharti could not contain his excitement as he got ready to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha polls Sunday and passed on some instructions to Mohini, who would be accompanying her till the voting compartment too. “You just have to tell me where the Braille is. Just take my hand till there. I will not tell you whom I voted for. It is a secret ballot. Nor will you read names to me,” he told her.

Bharti’s finger was inked by Jatinder Kumar, a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) official who was on poll duty as assistant presiding officer, with 75 per cent disability in his both legs due to polio.

At this booth, which had persons with disabilities (PWDs) managing entire voting process, it was an empowerment of a different kind as the staff, standing shoulder to shoulder with their other counterparts, managed everything.

The booth had at least 30 differently-abled voters and it was a unique site when they were being helped by the PWD staff in casting their votes. Most important, all of them volunteered for the duty.

Posters made by the school staff, with inspiring words were put up at the entrance and other spots to let other voters know that the staff is PWD. They included ‘See the person not the Disability’, ‘The only disability in life is bad attitude’, ‘I choose to not place ‘dis’ in my ability’ and ‘I am differently abled’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amarpreet Pal Singh (56), a superintendent from Public Works Department, posted as presiding officer, said, “It feels great to a part of the democratic process of our country. It feels that we are an equal part of everything, at par with everyone else.”

Amarpreet has an artificial left limb.

Rajvir Kaur (49), presiding officer with 45 per cent disability in a leg, was seen verifying voting slips and IDs of voters. She had much to be proud and happy about. “We got so many differently abled voters here today. Some cannot see, others cannot walk. Jaise hum, waise wo (They are like us). But we all were here to celebrate democracy. I was on poll duty for first time and it was a unique feeling to be a part of the process. We are not less than anyone. It felt empowering..”

Lakhbir Singh, with 60 per cent disability in his leg, said that he managed work well and his disability was nowhere a barrier. “It felt great that administration thought about us too and gave us this opportunity. Having a booth completely run by PWDs was a great motivation,” he said.

Adesh Garg, the sectoral officer, Ludhiana west, said that idea was to let PWDs be a part of exercise. “In this booth we also had at least 30 differently-abled voters. So we decided to have one booth with PWD staff. We provided them four helpers too as it is difficult to lift machines etc but they managed everything very well. That is what the message was that PWDs are no less than anyone and they are equal.”

Not only the NCC volunteers, but even class-IV staff of school was also seen pushing wheelchairs of differently-abled voters. Also, a sign language expert was provided for the hearing impaired. Differently-abled voters were also given a flower and appreciation certificates.

Varun Mittar, a voter said, “I had no idea that my vote is in this booth, which has PWDs as its staff. They must keep getting such opportunities so that they do not feel left out and isolated.”

“Humein bahut hi achha laga ki hamare baare mein bhi socha gaya… Pehli baar itna achha lag raha hai vote daalkar….,” said Bharti, as he showed his inked finger.