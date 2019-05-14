At Sangrur, Arvind Kejriwal’s emotional appeal: Make your younger brother victorious

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Punjab Monday for his first campaign in the state for Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal arrived for the week-long campaign with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a host of AAP leaders from Delhi. Kejriwal took party in a day-long roadshow through Sangrur constituency from where sitting MP and state AAP president, Bhagwant Mann is contesting the polls.

Accompanied by Leader of Opposition, Harpal Cheema and Sunam MLA Aman Aroraa, Kejriwal went through towns and villages of Sangrur atop a truck with a huge convoy of vehicles and two wheelers with AAP supporters waiving flags. Stopping wherever crowds could be seen on the road, the Delhi CM addressed them as sought votes for Bhagwant Mann.

“Aapne apne chotte bhai Bhagwant Mann ko pichhli baar se bhi bhari bahumat se jitana hai. Sirf aur sirf Jhaadu ka button dabana hai,” (You have to make your younger brother Bhagwant Mann victorious by a greater margin than last time. Your have to press the button of ‘Jhaadu’ only).

Kejriwal also emphasised the resolutuion moved by Bhagwant Mann in Parliament last December regarding the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. “Only Mann has done this in the last 70 years. No other party ever moved such a resolution,” Kejriwal repeated at several addresses.

A group of youths showed black flags to Kejriwal as his roadshow passed through Sangrur amidst heavy security. The youth were chanting slogans that Kejriwal had defamed Punjab through his drugs allegations and that he himself did not stick to his stance and apologised to Akali leader Bikram Majithia for his allegations.