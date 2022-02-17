At rally in Abohar, Modi accuses Channi, Kejriwal of playing divisive, separatist politics

At an election rally in Abohar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal were engaging in divisive and separatist politics.

PM Modi condemned Channi’s statement in which the latter said that he will not let the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, whom he derogatively referred to as ‘bhayas’, to come to Punjab. Channi’s remarks were made in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Modi said, “It was not only an insult to people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but to Guru Ravi Das and Guru Gobind Singh also. Guru Ravi Das, whose birth anniversary was yesterday and who has millions of followers in Punjab, was born in Kashiin Uttar Pradesh.”

“Is it not an insult to Guru Ravi Das also as he was from Uttar Pradesh?” he asked, adding, “Will you throw out Sant Ravi Dass also?”

Even the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna Sahib, underlined the PM. “Has he not disrespected Guru Gobind Singh also?” he asked, alleging that Priyanka Gandhi was laughing when Channi made the remarks.

He said that the relationship of Punjab and Punjabis with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is deep and sacred and that Channi had insulted the bond. ‘There is not a single village in Punjab where people from UP and Bihar do not work. Will he throw everyone out?,’ he asked.

The PM also attacked Kejriwal over purported revelations made by Kumar Vishwas, a co-founder of the Aam Aadmi Party. Vishwas, in his remarks to news agency ANI, had accused Kejriwal of hobnobbing with separatists before the 2017 elections. Modi said, “Vishwas had revealed the real intentions of Kejriwal who can go to any extent to grab power in Punjab even if it meant dividing the country.”

He continued, “AAP can even align with the separatists and anti-nationals. They speak the same language as that of Pakistan. That is why they even questioned the valour of our soldiers and also doubted surgical strikes against that country. I warn people of Punjab against the designs of such people who were out to divide the country and push it back into dark days. Their intentions are extremely dangerous.”

“Punjab was a border state and Pakistan always had an evil eye on this state. Punjab needs a government, which will not only ensure its security but also its economic revival and only the BJP can provide that government. He said that during his visit to different parts of the state, today was his third rally in Punjab, he could see and sense the mood for a chance as people wanted to give BJP a chance.”



Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP state general secretary Subash Sharma and party candidates Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and Surjit Singh Jiyani were on stage at the PM’s rally.

The candidate from Abohar, Arun Narang could not attend the rally since he had contracted Covid-19. Modi made a special appeal to the people of Abohar to ensure his victory saying, “each one of you is the candidate in his absence.”