At rally for supriya sule: Pawar praises Rohit for helping ‘parched villages, doing what the govt is supposed to do’

Criticising the BJP-led Maharashtra state government for “ignoring the plight of drought-hit villages”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday praised his grandnephew Rohit Pawar and said the young leader had made arrangements for several water tankers in such parched villages.

Addressing an election rally at Nira Purandar for his daughter and Congress-NCP alliance candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule, Pawar said the drought situation had worsened in the state and hundreds of villages were facing severe water shortage. “My grandnephew Rohit has come forward and provided water tankers to villages in

Karjat area. It is the government’s job to provide water to parched villages. Anyway, we are doing what we always do, stand by the people in difficult times,” he said.

Slamming the central government over the growing agrarian distress in the state, Pawar said, “Farmers have been agitating through the five-year tenure of the current government but their demands remain unresolved. This government has shown it has nothing to do with farm and farmers.”

Pawar said till his last breath, he would support and work towards improving the lives of farmers.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier said the Pawar family was feuding over the control of NCP. “Those who do not have a family of their own… how will they understand the families of others,” he said.