At Rajnath Singh rally, national security takes centrestage

Military achievements and national security were the points of focus at a rally addressed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in North East Delhi’s Shastri Park Wednesday evening. Singh began his address by referring to the death of 15 security personnel in an attack by Naxals in Maharashtra earlier in the day.

“Before 2014, the killings of security forces were so high… after 2014, because of efforts by security forces and the Centre, the number of districts affected by Naxals have been brought down to 82. Even within those, there are only eight or nine in which they are very active. But it is unfortunate that there are some who want to do politics on issues of national security,” he said.

He also touched on the Balakot airstrike, saying: “The Opposition asks us how many terrorists did the Air Force kill… If the Air Force would have killed just two or four, they would have said that… But they killed so many that how can the jawans of the security force say we have killed a certain number of people?… In the history of the world, such a large operation against terrorists has not happened… Bahadurs don’t count bodies, vultures count bodies.”

Singh also promised tightening of sedition laws.

Earlier, BJP’s North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari said: “Those who sit in PoK and are running terrorism factories, among them there is a name called Masood Azhar. Our PM has continuously tried that he be declared an international terrorist. Today, you will be happy to hear that he has been declared an international terrorist, and I am happy to tell you that it’s because of the efforts by the PM.”