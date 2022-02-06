At Mehal Kalan, Bhagwant Mann takes a dig at Badal senior

Barnala seems to have turned into a hotbed of Punjab politics now with AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann and incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi both seen campaigning in the area on the same day on Friday. While Mann was in Mehal Kalan constituency to canvass for party candidate Kulwant Singh Pandori, Channi was in neighbouring Bhadaur constituency.

Mann was travelling in an SUV with sunroof and was seen delivering speeches from inside the vehicle. Taking potshots at SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, Mann said, “Many people met me and said that at the age of 37, they are now not eligible to apply for any government jobs but how are politicians eligible even when they are 94 years old. From the past three elections, Senior Badal keeps saying that this is his last election but he still keeps contesting for the lust of power. This time he is fray from Lambi.”

Earlier, on February 1, Mann was in Dhuri when he had said, “Badal senior is saying that he wants one more chance for doing sewa but someone needs to tell him that it is time for him to get his sewa done.”

Incidentally, Badal himself had stated recently that he was contesting election after the party directed him to do so. In the past, he had indicated that he wasn’t keen on contesting election though he will keep on serving the party. On Saturday, Bathinda MP and Badal Bahu Harsimrat Badal too justified in her speeches in Lambi village while saying, “We keep telling Badal Saheb that we all are here to campaign for him but he is so active that he gets ready at 10 am daily. I think we all need to learn from his dedication and willpower.”

Mann didn’t leave a chance to attack CM Channi and said that in his 111 days of government, his nephew did so much of collection that ED found crores from his house. “Imagine what would he have done if he was CM for five years.”

Targetting PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mann said that he is such a person who couldn’t take care of his own mother. “This is the reason that today his political career has become a big zero. In Punjab, politics is now into the hands of a few political families and we have to get it back from their clutches,” he said, while urging the people to vote for the AAP to sweap clean the system of such politicians.