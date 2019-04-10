At Latur, Maharashtra CM says drought relief work not subject to poll code

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the election code of conduct will not come in the way of the ongoing relief and welfare measures in Maharashtra’s drought-hit districts.

Addressing a rally at Latur in Marathwada, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray shared the stage, Fadnavis said, “I would like to reassure people and tell the administration that concerted efforts to tackle hardships of people in drought-hit talukas should not be compromised. Water and fodder supply to talukas, where necessary, must be brought immediately.” Marathwada is one of the worst drought-hit regions in Maharashtra.

Attacking the Congress and NCP, the CM likened them to parties that neither have a leader nor a definite agenda for the nation. “The Congress and NCP are like a team whose captains have walked out of the field. So, they are just left with a handful of disinterested players who are directionless,” he said.

The rally saw Shiv Sena and BJP leaders share the stage. Sudhakar Shrungare, BJP candidate from Latur constituency, and Shiv Sena’s Om Raje Nimbalkar from neighbouring Osmanabad were present at the rally.

In his address, Uddhav said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown through Balakot what the country can do. It is our plea to the PM to give them such a blow that nothing remains of Pakistan.”

Shiv Sena supports Ram temple and abrogation of Article 370, he said, while adding that certain issues like crop insurance need to be streamlined to serve farmers better.

Meanwhile in Pune, Fadnavis took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s promises of poverty alleviation.

“I don’t know why the Congress chief is not ashamed of talking about poverty alleviation. His great grandfather had made that announcement, then it was his grandmother, his father and his mother, but they failed to do so (alleviate poverty). Instead, poverty increased in the country during their rule,” Fadnavis said.

Questioning the Congress’ Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY, Fadnavis claimed the party has not been able to explain how it will fulfill its promise of giving Rs 72,000 per year, or Rs 6,000 per month, to the poorest sections of society if it came to power. “The Congress has only alleviated the poverty of their leaders, not of the poor people of the country,” he said.