At Kolkata opposition meet, CM Mamata Banerjee played perfect host

The opposition rally which took place days ago saw leaders from across political parties descend to West Bengal in a show of unity ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Amid the politically charged atmosphere what evaded the public eye was the bonhomie being developed between once rival leaders, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee playing the perfect host.

A picture of Mamata Banerjee serving food to her fellow politicians and public leaders is now doing the rounds on social media. The picture was shared by Aam Aadmi Party’s social media strategist Ankit Lal on Twitter and has garnered wide appreciation for Mamata. The West Bengal CM can be seen serving former Bihar deputy CM and RJD’s Tejaswhi Yadav followed by Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

The luncheon includes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani, Sushil Modi, Sharad Pawar, Shatrughan Sinha, DMK’s Stalin among others. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah are also in attendance.

It is to be noted that 25 political leaders from over 20 political parties joined hands with a shared agenda of taking on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. They also agreed to take this partnership forward with more such rallies in other states and a concrete action plan in the form of a joint policy document.