At Jama Masjid, voters say stop ‘Hindu-Muslim’

The fight in the constituency is a triangular one between sitting MLA Alka Lamba, who quit AAP to join Congress last year, Parlad Singh Sawhney, an AAP member who was previously with Congress, and BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta. The fight in the constituency is a triangular one between sitting MLA Alka Lamba, who quit AAP to join Congress last year, Parlad Singh Sawhney, an AAP member who was previously with Congress, and BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta.

In Old Delhi, several people who have been silently protesting at Jama Masjid for over a month said they voted for “development”.

Sitting on the stairs outside the mosque were Hadiq Bari (45), his wife Nazma (41) and their 11-year-old son, holding a placard that had a few lines from the Constitution. The family, which lives in Chitli Qabar, said they voted “in national interest”.

“Jo mulq ke liye acha hai, jo sheher ke liye acha hai aur jo hamare ilaake ke liye acha hai, humne use vote diya hai. I come here every day after 4 pm and sit till 6 pm,” said Nazma.

Vikas Kainjal, a resident of Kala Mahal, said, “Shaheen Bagh is not even an issue to discuss. Leaders should talk about unemployment and the economic slowdown. People are without jobs and leaders are busy talking Hindu-Muslim. We have voted for a government that will work towards development.”

Several voters in Chandni Chowk constituency said they had education and healthcare on top of their minds when they voted. The fight in the constituency is a triangular one between sitting MLA Alka Lamba, who quit AAP to join Congress last year, Parlad Singh Sawhney, an AAP member who was previously with Congress, and BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Lamba had a vote share of 49.35%, BJP's Gupta bagged 24.79% votes, and Congress's Sawhney polled 24.07% votes.

Asked whether the issue around CAA and the proposed NRC played a role while voting, Farhid Sheikh (42) said, “Humne bijli-paani par vote diya hai. The elections are for Delhi.”

