At Gurgaon rally, MP pushes for fresh ticket, CM Manohar Lal Khattar ambiguous

The BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Gurgaon Monday saw Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh talking about the latter’s potential candidacy from Gurgaon in the upcoming polls.

The MP said he is hopeful that he would be given the opportunity to fight from Gurgaon. To which, the CM said that though this is possible, people should make sure that whoever stands from the BJP emerges victorious.

Concluding his brief address to the crowd, Singh said, “As and when I am declared a candidate from Gurgaon, I will discuss the matters of state further.”

Responding to his statement, CM Khattar said, “Rao ji says that ‘I don’t know who will stand from Gurgaon’, but in his heart he is thinking ‘I want to stand’. I think he could, it is not a big thing. But whoever stands, our job is to make them the MP.”

Khattar also expressed confidence that the party will win all 10 seats in the state.

“In the last elections, we won seven seats in the state. But this time I am confident that we will win all 10 seats,” he said.

Meanwhile in the capital, the Delhi BJP is set to bring out a sankalp patra (manifesto) to address multiple issues, but statehood will not be a part of it, state unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.

He added that while the manifesto is yet to be finalised, it will talk about making Delhi pollution-free, waste management, and making the Yamuna clean.