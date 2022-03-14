At Golden Temple, Mann, Kejriwal pray for Punjab, Punjabiyat after big win

Aam Aadmi Party’s CM-designate Bhagwant Mann Sunday paid obeisance at Sri Harhmandir Sahib along with party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and prayed for Punjab’s prosperity. Both were accompanied by several newly elected MLAs and senior AAP leaders like Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, MLA and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, MLA and Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha. Later, all of them visited Ram Tirath Mandir, Durgiana Mandir and Jallianwala Bagh.

Mann and Kejriwal offered Rumala Sahib and Krah Parshad at Darbar Sahib.

Security agencies had formed ring around the CM-designate and the AAP chief were taken to Darbar Sahib through VIP lane. There was rush of devotees at the Golden Temple as it was Sunday and AAP workers were also present in large number.

In a first, both Mann and Kejriwal were honoured with flower garlands inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harmandir Sahib. The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) is ruled by Shiromani Akali Dal and body often faces allegations of not extending same courtesies to other leaders as it does to SAD. However, as Mann was visiting as CM-designate for first time, SGPC officials honoured him and Kejriwal at Informantion Center with siropa and books. They were also presented model of Sri Harimandir Sahib.

A party statement said: “AAP leaders prayed at Harmandir Sahib for progress, prosperity, brotherhood, communal harmony and overall development of Punjab, Punjabiyat and entire humanity.”

After Sri Harmandir Sahib, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal also offered prayers at the famous Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Mandir.

After visiting these temples, both the leaders reached Jallianwala Bagh, where they paid tribute to freedom fighters (martyrs) by paying homage at the martyrs’ memorial there.

“AAP leaders took a pledge to fulfil the dreams of the martyrs and carry forward the flame of revolution,” reads press note.