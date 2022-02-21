At booth No. 125, two Parkash Singh Badals, both above 80, one of them is a five-time CM

At Badal village’s booth number 125, two Parkash Singh Badals voted within 40 minutes of each other. The first one was the state’s five-time CM and the oldest candidate in fray at 94, and the other an 83-year-old commoner. “I am 83 and I am Parkash Singh Badal too, but not the former CM,” he laughed as he moved towards the booth with walking stick.

Just prior to the arrival of this Parkash Singh Badal, the entire Badal family had reached the booth at 11.15 am in an SUV driven by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. The former Punjab CM was also in the same SUV along with daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal and grand daughter Harkirat Kaur Badal.

“Jad tak mere sah vich sah hai, lokan di sewa karda rahanga (I will keep serving people till the time I am alive). Our party had always for communal harmony and peace,” he said.

As CISF staff stood guard outside the booth, one among them, Vedpal Singh, said: “I am really excited to see the country’s oldest candidate come to vote here.”

Among the Badals who voted at the booth were SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, his wife and former Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and the couple’s daughter Harkirat Kaur. Their other two children — daughter Gurleen Kaur, who was first time voter in the last elections, and Anantbir Singh Badal, youngest child of Badal couple, did not come to vote.

“Anantbir would have been a first-time voter this election as he was 17 years old in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but his vote couldn’t be made,” said a close aide of the Badals.

“Charges of separatism on AAP are serious and it will be a death knell if they come into power…this election national security has become an issue in the state,” said Harsimrat, adding that Punjab will never give “mauka” to such people to rule the state.

A confident Sukhbir added, “We will win more than 80 seats.”

His daughter stayed away from speaking to the media, despite being active during the campaign. Earlier at 8.20 am, another Badal — Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal — reached the booth in an open Jeep to cast his vote. He said: “I appeal to people to cast their vote. They must know the difference between ‘sharab’ and sharbat, chor or chowkidar and I believe that if people give another chance to Congress, I promise them that I will not let them down.”

Manpreet, who is estranged nephew of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, is contesting from Bathinda Urban, which is about 35 km away. He rushed to his constituency after casting his vote. While Badal village has total 3,081 votes, booth-level officer Harpal Kaur said that booth number 125 had 1,041 voters in all.

Pritam Singh, a first-time voter who got an appreciation certificate after casting his ballot, said, “We have voted with a hope of seeking employment..it is a major issue in Punjab.”

“One change which we saw this year were Covid protocols. We wore gloves and masks as we went inside the booth and got our hands sanitised too, minor children were taken care by Anganwadi workers outside the booth…it is good to follow norms,” said Jarnail Singh, a driver and a resident of the village.

He added: “I travel to different areas because of my job. This time Badal saheb’s margin will be less, but I think he will win.. jharoo di hawa tej hai.” AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Congress candidate Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana though didn’t have their vote at this booth, but they did come to see the arrangements. Khuddian claimed that he will win the seat by a record margin. “People are keen to get Delhi model implemented,” he said.