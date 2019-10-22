At 52.5 per cent, Gurgaon records lowest turnout among 22 Haryana districts

Gurgaon, which has 4 Assembly constituencies, recorded the lowest voter turnout among the 22 districts in the state during the Vidhan Sabha elections that took place on Monday, with Badhshahpur, one of the constituencies within the district, also recording the lowest voter turnout among the 90 constituencies in the state.

According to officials, Gurgaon district recorded a turnout of only 52.52 per cent, experiencing a drop of more than 10 per cent since 2014, when 64 per cent voters came to polling stations to cast their vote. Faridabad, which had recorded the lowest turnout at that time with 61.90 per cent, this time saw only 54.45 per cent of the voters coming out to exercise their franchise, making it second only to Gurgaon in terms of low turnout.

Badshahpur, a constituency within Gurgaon district, recorded a voter turnout of only 45 per cent on Monday, making it the lowest among all the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. In 2014, the constituency had a turnout of more than 20 per cent higher, at 68.56 per cent.

The drop in turnout, however, was a uniform trend across the district, with Sohna at 70 per cent as opposed to the 76.96 per cent in 2014; Gurgaon, at 51.20 per cent as opposed to 64.11 per cent, and Pataudi at 50 per cent as against its turnout of 68.44 per cent in 2014.

In Faridabad also, all 6 Assembly constituencies saw a drop in turnout, with Prithla at 62.75 per cent, Faridabad NIT at 61.42 per cent, Badkhal at 51.30 per cent, Ballabgarh at 52 per cent, Faridabad at 48.20 per cent, and Tigaon at 53.12 per cent. In 2014, Prithla had recorded a turnout of 81.09 per cent, Faridabad NIT of 66.96 per cent, Badkhal of 60.23 per cent, and Ballabgarh of 60.36 per cent, while Faridabad and Tigaon saw voter turnouts of 59.93 per cent and 66.07 per cent, respectively.

Polling proceeded peacefully in most of south Haryana. Although a confrontation did take place, involving stone pelting, between BJP and Congress supporters in Nuh’s Malaaka village, police said it did not hamper polling. One woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“The Superintendent of Police has visited the village where clashes were reported. Scuffle took place outside the booth. Polling process was not hampered.” Stated ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Virk.

Nuh police, in the evening, added that an FIR had been registered regarding the matter, which is under investigation.