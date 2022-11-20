At 34, Limbayat seat in Surat sees highest no. of independents

The number of candidates contesting the Gujarat Assembly elections in the second phase is higher than that of first phase, data released by the election commission shows.

While 788 candidates will contest from 89 seats that go to poll in the first phase of the elections to be held on December 1, 1,112 candidates are contesting from the 93 seats that go to polls on December 5, as per the nominations that were scrutinised till Friday. The last day for withdrawal of nominations for the second phase is November 21.

A total of 339 are independent candidates are in the fray for the first phase of Assembly polls, another 507 independent candidates are due to contest in the 93 seats that go to polls in the second phase.

The highest number of independents candidates — 34 — are in Limbayat seat in Surat district from where 44 candidates are contesting elections.

The second highest number of independents are in Morbi the sitting BJP MLA was dropped after the Morbi bridge collapse in which 135 people were killed. The reserved tribal seat of Mahuva in South Gujarat has just three candidates.

Among the second-phase seats, Viramgam will see 18 independents contesting among the total 29 candidates from this seat, including Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.

The seat has the highest number of independent contestants among the 93 seats, followed by Bapunagar seat in Ahmedabad, where 17 independents are contesting among the total 35 contestants. The key contests in the first phase will see Isudan Gadhvi, the chief minister candidate of AAP fighting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Sitting BJP ministers including Purnesh Modi, Harsh Sanghavi, Naresh Patel and Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Jitu Vaghani will be also contesting to retain their seats.

Among the Congress candidates, former Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani and senior party leader Punja Vansh will be contesting to retain their seats. Indranil Rajyaguru, who returned to Congress will be fighting from Rajkot East seat. Rajyaguru had lost the 2017 polls to former chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Other interesting contests in Phase-1 will see Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, contesting from Jamnagar North, sitting MLA Kandhal Jadeja who recently quit NCP will be fighting from Kutiyana seat as a SP candidate, while sitting BJP MLA Jawahar Chavda will be fighting from Manavadar.

While both Congress and BJP will be contesting in all the 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat that goes to polls on December 1, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on 88 seats. Among the national parties contesting in the first phase, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest from 57 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) on 12 seats and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM on six seats, along with Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) contesting on 14 seats. For the second-phase, BSP has fielded candidates from 48 seats, AIMIM has fielded eight candidates, SP has fielded six candidates and BTP has fielded 12 candidates.

The Bapunagar seat in Ahmedabad is due to be a highly contested seat with independents, BSP, SP, JD(U), AIMIM, other smaller and local parties competing for votes, apart from BJP, Congress and AAP.

In total, of the 182 seats, SP is contesting on 18 seats, AIMIM on 14, BSP on 105 seats and BTP on 24 seats.