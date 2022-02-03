Assembly polls: Electoral bonds worth over Rs 1200 crore sold by SBI in Jan, reveals RTI

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections across five states, the State Bank of India (SBI) sold Electoral Bonds worth Rs 1,123 crore in January this year, an RTI filed by Bihar-based activist Kanhaiya Kumar revealed.

Out of the total amount, Rs 784.8 crore was encashed in the New Delhi branch alone, while Rs 489.6 crore-worth Electoral Bonds were encashed in the bank’s Mumbai branch, the RTI reply revealed on January 31.

This comes in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

The Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad branches sold bonds worth Rs 227 crore, Rs 154 crore and Rs 126 crore, respectively. But states where elections are being held had smaller amounts of bonds encashed with Rs 50 lakh in Chandigarh, Rs 3.21 crore in Lucknow and Rs 90 lakh in Goa.

The scheme that began in 2018 enables Indian citizens or companies to buy bonds from 29 SBI branches in denominations of either Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to be used as anonymous donations to political parties.

The RTI reply showed that the value of bonds sold in the 19th tranche, from January 1 to 10, had been nearly double of that was sold in the run up to the last set of Assembly polls in April 2021, with Rs 695 crore.

Since the last Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry in April 2021, bonds worth Rs 150 crore were sold in July 2021 and Rs 614 crore in October 2021.