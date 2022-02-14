Assembly polls: 78.94% voter turnout in Goa, 59.51% in Uttarakhand and 61.72% in UP

The Assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand on Monday reported 78.94 per cent and 59.51 per cent voter turnout respectively, as per the Election Commission’s figures till 8 pm, while Uttar Pradesh’s second phase logged 61.72 per cent turnout.

More than 2.95 crore people voted at 36,823 polling stations spread across 165 constituencies in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. While Goa’s 40 constituencies and Uttarakhand’s 70 went to the polls in single-phase elections, people voted in 55 segments in UP’s second phase of elections. As a total of 1,519 candidates contested the seats that went to the polls, 158 of them were women.

“Voters set an example of Covid-appropriate behaviour following due protocols of sanitization and social distancing,” the commission said in a statement, adding that the number of polling stations had increased by 52 in UP (phase 2), 59 in Goa and 559 in Uttarakhand after the number of voters per station was reduced from 1,500 to 1,250 in view of social distancing norms. And 334 women-managed polling stations were set up “as part of the commission’s initiative to provide a comfortable experience to women voters”.

The commission said it had thus far seized Rs 224.71 crore in unaccounted cash, liquor, narcotics and freebies from the three states. When the seizures from the other poll-bound states of Punjab and Manipur are taken into account, the total will amount to Rs 771.25 crore.

An election schedule spread over seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and concluding with the counting of votes on March 10 was announced on January 8 for the five states. While UP’s first phase of voting took place on February 10, the rest of the constituencies in the state will vote on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and Manipur on February 28 and March 5. Goa and Uttarakhand voted on February 14.